Business Analyst

Senior Business Analyst

Contract and Permanent

Leading Corporate retail client

Role:

To ensure that efficient and cost effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.

Qualifications Essential

– Degree

Experience Essential

– 3 years Business analysis in retail processes

– 3 years ERP, Ecommerse systems

– 2-3 years Retail industry

Knowledge Essential

– Formal training in business analysis and designmethodologies

– Experience in participating in projects

– Solid track record in successful delivery in the BAenvironment

Desirable

– Experience in a global business environment is preferred

– Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.

Skills Essential

Business Analysis

Desirable:

Programming knowledge

SDLC knowledge

Planning

Job objectives To understand the current business environment:

– Analyse and understand the current business environment

– Analyse and understand the current business strategies

– Understand the current trends and developments in the industry

– Work with user departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements

– Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved

– Propose and document process improvements where appropriate

– Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems

To determine a suitable solution to business needs/requirements:

– Works closely with System Analysts and Project Managers to design and implement solutions

– Provide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design

– Engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives that are presented

