Senior Business Analyst
Contract and Permanent
Leading Corporate retail client
Role:
To ensure that efficient and cost effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.
Qualifications Essential
– Degree
Experience Essential
– 3 years Business analysis in retail processes
– 3 years ERP, Ecommerse systems
– 2-3 years Retail industry
Knowledge Essential
– Formal training in business analysis and designmethodologies
– Experience in participating in projects
– Solid track record in successful delivery in the BAenvironment
Desirable
– Experience in a global business environment is preferred
– Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.
Skills Essential
Business Analysis
Desirable:
Programming knowledge
SDLC knowledge
Planning
Job objectives To understand the current business environment:
– Analyse and understand the current business environment
– Analyse and understand the current business strategies
– Understand the current trends and developments in the industry
– Work with user departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements
– Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved
– Propose and document process improvements where appropriate
– Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems
To determine a suitable solution to business needs/requirements:
– Works closely with System Analysts and Project Managers to design and implement solutions
– Provide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design
– Engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives that are presented