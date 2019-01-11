JHB and UK-based software company is looking to hire experienced core Business Analyst as it expands its partnership with PCMS in the UK.
We are an enterprise retail software development specialist with a focus on customer experience. The company is ideally placed to cater for retailers who want to position themselves competitively, by adding a layer of customisation to their client’s software which caters to both common operational systems and processes as well as client-specific needs.
We provide PCMS – a 30-year award-winning provider of world-leading global retail technology and solutions – with expert retail software development services.
Minimum Requirements
Mandatory Skills / Abilities required for the Job
– Self-starter, able to manage individual responsibilities and contribute successfully to team
deliveries on complex, long term projects.
– Strong analytical ability and abstract thinking to be able to gather business requirements
effectively; create user stories and facilitate creation of the technical specifications.
– Strong interpersonal skills. Listening attentively to requirements, in depth questioning,
interpretation and ability to see the holistic view of the business and assess impact accordingly.
– Excellent verbal and written communication skills. Able to document and present the results of
analysis clearly and concisely.
– Should have technical background or aptitude.
– Ability to act as a bridge between the Product Owner, Client, Development Project Manager and
the implementation team.
– Must be able to interrogate and analyze data using Excel and SQL.
Personal Attributes / Character traits required for this job
– Delivery focused – Be deadline driven and adheres to Sprint deadlines.
– Team Player – must be able to work as part of a team.
– Self-Starter – Be able to work independently and contribute effectively to the team.
– Initiative
– Flexible/adaptable/approachable and willing to work in rapid changing, high delivery
environment.
– Integrity
– Professionalism
Education and General Working Experience
– Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential.
– Solid Business Analysis Experience.
– Minimum requirement is Matric with at least 5+ years of on the job work experience.
Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant experience.
– Experience using Agile methodologies.
– Exposure to Enterprise development will be a definite advantage.
– Must have experience in a retail environment.
Job Specification
Key Roles and Responsibilities
– Convert high level business requirements received from the Product Owner into user stories, into
the smallest testable units of work.
– When necessary, support Product Owner in conducting workshops with the client to gather high
level requirements.
– Create user stories in Jira and keep stories up to date.
– Elaborate user stories in Discovery sprint according to BA Definition of Done and Development
Definition of Ready. Conduct workshops with the client where necessary to complete elaboration
process.
– Create mock-ups and specific examples using tools such as Visio, Balsamiq, and Draw.io etc where
necessary to support user stories.
– Create user acceptance requirements.
– Work and collaborate closely with the Product Owner, QA, Architects and the developers on the
team to meet sprint delivery.
– Create documentation e.g. Catalogues, where required once the story or epic has been delivered
before the sprint ends.
– Working collaboratively as part of an Agile development team:
– Elaborating business requirements as created and prioritised by the Product Owner.
– Deliver according to the Definition of Done requirement.
– Collaborating with the Development Project Manager, Product Owner, Architects,
Developers and Testers as required.
– Support the development process by assisting developers and QA’s to understand the
requirements.
– Participate in planning meetings.
– Participate in Sprint Planning Development Cycles every 2 weeks.
– Participate in the Daily Standup meetings.
– Participate in, and present demos where required.
PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING:
– Clean criminal and credit records required
– Applications will only be considered from RSA Citizens, or foreign national applicants with
permanent resident permits.
