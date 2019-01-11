Dell launches smallest 14-inch 2-in-1

Dell has launched the Latitude 7400 2-in-1, its new flagship, claiming that it’s the world’s smallest commercial 14-inch 2-in-1.

The Latitude 7400 2-in-1 uses Dell’s new Express Sign-in to detect the user’s presence, wake the system in about one second, and scan for facial recognition to log you in with Windows Hello.

The device uses a proximity sensor enabled by Intel Context Sensing Technology, so if the user steps away for a break, Latitude will recognise this and lock itself to preserve battery life and maintain security.

Designed to be the world’s smallest commercial 14-inch 2-in-1 not for bragging rights, the device will easily fit into a bag, purse or on an airline tray table. It is also expected to deliver the longest battery life in its class for days of unplugged productivity, with 24 hours of MobileMark ’14 run time on a single charge using the 78Whr battery option. When it needs to be plugged in, Dell’s ExpressCharge gets the battery back up to 80% in just an hour.

When WiFi is unavailable, the Cat16 Gigabit LTE ensures connectivity that is about three times faster than Dell’s previous WWAN technology.

The tiny footprint is enabled by a four-sided narrow border display and a new drop hinge with one-finger opening. Design innovation includes antennae design and placement, as well as a re-think of the thermal solution using a new GORE material infused with the same aerogel used on NASA’s stardust probe.

The Dell ControlVault 3 option for hardware multi-factor authentication ensures security.

Other features include an optional contactless SmartCard reader using the NFC antenna under the clickpad, plus integration with VMware’s Workspace ONE.

The new devices is finished in Titan Gray machined aluminum with a hairline brushed design and diamond-cut edges, while the magnesium alloy bottom cover is coated in soft-touch paint. This will also be the first Latitude to use Dell’s recycled ocean plastics packaging.