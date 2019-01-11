Developer

Full Stack Engineer

Brackenfell Cape Town

Retail Corporate

My client, a leader within the retail industry is seeking a Full Stack Developer

Purpose:

Responsible for the design, creation and testing of medium to complex applications, according to specifications and in accordance with agreed standards within the IT Money Market Financial Services Department.

Qualifications Essential:

– 3 years Degree/Diploma

Desirable:

– 3 years Degree/Diploma in Information Technology/Information Systems

Experience

– 2-3 years Experience as Analyst Developer or 4-6 years as an Application Developer/Programmer/Full Stack Engineer

– 3-5 years Client Server Experience

Skills Essential:

– 4 years System Analysis

– 4 years Design

– 5 years Development

– 6 years Database design and development

– 4 years SQL server

– 2 years Angular 2+

– 3 years .Net

– 1 year Cloud Development

Job objectives –

Design, develop and implement efficient and effective solutions by creating well-engineered business applications for multiple channels in Money Market

– Support and maintain existing solutions and front-end systems

– Design, develop and implement high volume transactional and batch solutions that form part of the financial services product offering

– Integration of new software and systems into existing environment

Learn more/Apply for this position