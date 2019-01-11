Intel debuts new platforms, technologies

At CES 2019, Intel provided details on its upcoming mobile PC platform with the first volume of the company’s 10nm processor, code-named “Ice Lake”.

Built on Intel’s new Sunny Cove CPU microarchitecture, Ice Lake is expected to deliver a new level of technology integration on a client platform.

Ice Lake is the first platform to feature the all-new Gen11 integrated graphics architecture, support Intel Adaptive Sync technology, enabling smooth frame rates and capable of more than 1 TFLOP of performance for richer gaming and creation experience.

The new mobile PC platform is also the first to integrate Thunderbolt 3 and the new high-speed Wi-Fi 6 wireless standard as a built-in technology, as well as feature Intel DL Boost instruction sets to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

Ice Lake brings this all together with incredible battery life to enable super-thin, ultra-mobile designs with world-class performance and responsiveness.

Intel also provided a sneak peek of a new client platform, code-named “Lakefield,” that features a hybrid CPU architecture with Intel’s new innovative Foveros 3D packaging technology.

Lakefield has five cores, combining a 10nm high-performance Sunny Cove core with four Intel Atom processor-based cores into a tiny package that delivers low-power efficiency with graphics and other IPs, I/O and memory.

The result is a smaller board that provides OEMs more flexibility for thin and light form factor design and is packed with all the technology people have come to expect from Intel including long battery life, performance and connectivity.

Lakefield is expected to be in production this year.

Intel also announced Project Athena, an innovation program that defines and aims to help bring to market a new class of advanced laptops. Combining world-class performance, battery life and connectivity in sleek, beautiful designs, the first Project Athena laptops are expected to be available in the second half of this year across both Windows and Chrome operating systems.

Designed to enable new experiences and capitalise on next-generation technologies, including 5G and artificial intelligence, Project Athena creates a path forward to accelerate laptop innovation through:

* An annual spec outlining platform requirements;

* New user experience and benchmarking targets defined by real-world usage models;

* Extensive co-engineering support and innovation pathfinding;

* Ecosystem collaboration to accelerate key laptop component development and availability; and

* Verification of Project Athena devices through a comprehensive certification process.

Intel’s Project Athena innovation partners include Acer, Asus, Dell, Google, HP, Innolux, Lenovo, Microsoft, Samsung and Sharp, among others.

In October 2018, Intel launched the first set of the 9th Gen Intel Core desktop processors, including the Intel Core i9-9900K processor, the world’s best gaming provessor. At CES 2019, the company introduced new additions to the 9th Gen Intel Core desktop processor family that expand the options to meet a broad range of consumer needs from casual users to professionals to gamers and serious content creators.

The first of the new 9th Gen Intel Core desktop processors is expected to be available starting this month with more rolling out through the second quarter of this year.