Intermediate .NET Developer

Looking for a .Net developer extraordinaire who is passionate about working on robust code a great team player to join one of the biggest online eCommerce organization. This is an amazing opportunity to work on cutting edge technologies and work with brilliant IT experts who will value your work and ideas. Qualification:Matric3 year IT diploma or relevant certification Skills & Experience:3 years of solid industry experience with C# and .NETStrong technical understanding of .NET framework, Win32 architecture and application designExperience in WPF and the MVVM design patternExperience in .NET Core 2.0, EF Core 2.0, ASP.NET MVC with Razor and Angular/TypescriptStrong leadership skillsStrong project lead skills Job Description:Work inside of a team, following Agile development methodologiesContribute to the architecture, design, development, and maintenance of Web and Desktop applications using the C# language and the Microsoft .NET frameworkFollow best software engineering practicesExercise version control discipline to maintain source code

