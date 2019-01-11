IT Application Specialist

Must have IT experience in the Retail and Pharmaceutical industryPosition Purpose:To plan, manage and support tactical IT projects and perform all support activities within the specified pharmaceutical retail area.Experience:Essential:
- 5 years – Experience within an IT support management position
- 5 years – Experience in the Pharmaceutical industry
Qualifications:
- IT Diploma / Degree or 6 years relevant IT and Pharmacy experience.
Job objectives:
- To plan and manage all activities within the area of technology and within his/her responsibility
- To ensure timely and effective communication with the project team, the project stakeholders and the business support users
- To effectively manage the day to day IT operations within the specified pharmaceutical area
- To efficiently manage vendor relationships and deliverables within the specified IT environment
Knowledge:Essential:
- 3 years – Broadly skilled in information and communication technology
- 3 years – Knowledge of all stages of systems development from specification to implementation
- 3 years – Exposure to Support and administration of Unisolv dispensing system
- 5 years – Exposure to vendor management
- 3 years – Change Management
Desirable:
- Exposure to Project Management
- Software development background
Skills:Essential:
- 5 years – Problem solving skills
- 5 years – Interpersonal skills
- 5 years – Communication skills
- MS Office suite
- 3 years – MS SQL
- 3 years – Unisolv
- 3 years – Basic Linux administration
Desirable:
- Project management skills
- Google Suite
- MS Project
Competencies:Essential:
- Applying expertise and technology
- Planning and Organising
- Analysing
- Delivering of results and meeting customer expectations
- Working with people
- Relating and networking
- Persuading and influencing
- Deciding and initiating action
- Adapting and responding to change
- Conflict management skills
- Adhering to principles and values
Desirable:
- Learning and researching
- Entrepreneurial and commercial thinking
- Coping with pressures and setbacks
- Achieving personal work goals and objectives
- Presenting and communicating information
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.