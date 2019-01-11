IT Application Specialist

Must have IT experience in the Retail and Pharmaceutical industryPosition Purpose:To plan, manage and support tactical IT projects and perform all support activities within the specified pharmaceutical retail area.Experience:Essential:

5 years – Experience within an IT support management position

5 years – Experience in the Pharmaceutical industry

Qualifications:

IT Diploma / Degree or 6 years relevant IT and Pharmacy experience.

Job objectives:

To plan and manage all activities within the area of technology and within his/her responsibility

To ensure timely and effective communication with the project team, the project stakeholders and the business support users

To effectively manage the day to day IT operations within the specified pharmaceutical area

To efficiently manage vendor relationships and deliverables within the specified IT environment

Knowledge:Essential:

3 years – Broadly skilled in information and communication technology

3 years – Knowledge of all stages of systems development from specification to implementation

3 years – Exposure to Support and administration of Unisolv dispensing system

5 years – Exposure to vendor management

3 years – Change Management

Desirable:

Exposure to Project Management

Software development background

Skills:Essential:

5 years – Problem solving skills

5 years – Interpersonal skills

5 years – Communication skills

MS Office suite

3 years – MS SQL

3 years – Unisolv

3 years – Basic Linux administration

Desirable:

Project management skills

Google Suite

MS Project

Competencies:Essential:

Applying expertise and technology

Planning and Organising

Analysing

Delivering of results and meeting customer expectations

Working with people

Relating and networking

Persuading and influencing

Deciding and initiating action

Adapting and responding to change

Conflict management skills

Adhering to principles and values

Desirable:

Learning and researching

Entrepreneurial and commercial thinking

Coping with pressures and setbacks

Achieving personal work goals and objectives

Presenting and communicating information

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position