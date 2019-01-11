IT Application Specialist

Jan 11, 2019

Must have IT experience in the Retail and Pharmaceutical industryPosition Purpose:To plan, manage and support tactical IT projects and perform all support activities within the specified pharmaceutical retail area.Experience:Essential:

  • 5 years – Experience within an IT support management position
  • 5 years – Experience in the Pharmaceutical industry

Qualifications:

  • IT Diploma / Degree or 6 years relevant IT and Pharmacy experience.

Job objectives:

  • To plan and manage all activities within the area of technology and within his/her responsibility
  • To ensure timely and effective communication with the project team, the project stakeholders and the business support users
  • To effectively manage the day to day IT operations within the specified pharmaceutical area
  • To efficiently manage vendor relationships and deliverables within the specified IT environment

Knowledge:Essential:

  • 3 years – Broadly skilled in information and communication technology
  • 3 years – Knowledge of all stages of systems development from specification to implementation
  • 3 years – Exposure to Support and administration of Unisolv dispensing system
  • 5 years – Exposure to vendor management
  • 3 years – Change Management

Desirable:

  • Exposure to Project Management
  • Software development background

Skills:Essential:

  • 5 years – Problem solving skills
  • 5 years – Interpersonal skills
  • 5 years – Communication skills
  • MS Office suite
  • 3 years – MS SQL
  • 3 years – Unisolv
  • 3 years – Basic Linux administration

Desirable:

  • Project management skills
  • Google Suite
  • MS Project

Competencies:Essential:

  • Applying expertise and technology
  • Planning and Organising
  • Analysing
  • Delivering of results and meeting customer expectations
  • Working with people
  • Relating and networking
  • Persuading and influencing
  • Deciding and initiating action
  • Adapting and responding to change
  • Conflict management skills
  • Adhering to principles and values

Desirable:

  • Learning and researching
  • Entrepreneurial and commercial thinking
  • Coping with pressures and setbacks
  • Achieving personal work goals and objectives
  • Presenting and communicating information

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

