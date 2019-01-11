Java Developer

A prestigious financial services solutions provider with a generous and relaxed work atmosphere is seeking a solutions-orientated and dynamic Java Developer to join their fun-loving and social team of industry experts.This employer of choice looks after its employees well through providing flexible working hours, remote working options, free parking and career-enhancing technological exposure. Qualification:Matric EssentialDegree or National Diploma in a relevant field of study (Highly advantageous) Skills & Experience: Minimum 2 years’ commercial Java developmentProficiency with:Java (Standard and Enterprise Editions)MS SQL ServerContinuous integration and testingSOAP and REST Job Description:This innovative and career-enriching opportunity requires a tenacious junior developer to be actively involved in the technical integration of new clients as well as new functionality design and development. You will also be required to maintain and enhance the existing software system while assisting with query resolution. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information, please call, Lizzy Kriel on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT029220.

