Jnr C#.Net Software Developer EE

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading Healthcare Company in the Northern Suburbs seeks a Junior C#.Net Software Developer who will be responsible for the design, development, implementation and support of mission-critical enterprise web-based applications. Using your skills and experience as a .Net Developer, you will then use those requirements to design, develop, test and implement ASP.NET applications and WCF services using the MVC architectural pattern.

DUTIES:

Participate in business analysis activities.

Translate business requirements into specifications.

Assist and support Design, QA and the OPS teams.

Provide support as required to ensure the availability and performance of applications.

Ensure proper configuration management and change controls are implemented.

Provide technical assistance and cross training to other team members.

Design and implement technology best practices, guidelines and repeatable processes.

Ability to perform duties with moderate to low supervision.

Perform Alpha Testing on all developments.

Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products.

REQUIREMENTS:

BSc in Computer Science or related field is preferable.

Equivalent combination of experience, education and training will be considered.

Relevant Microsoft certifications desirable.

3+ years’ experience developing and implementing enterprise-scale applications, including:

Working with users in a requirements

Learn more/Apply for this position