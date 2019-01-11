Lenovo, HP, Dell account for lion’s share of PC market

The top three vendors boosted their share of the global PC market as Lenovo, HP Inc and Dell accounted for 63% of PC shipments in the fourth quarter of 2018, up from 59% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

According to IDC, Lenovo surpassed HP Inc to move into the number one position in the global PC market in the fourth quarter of 2018.

A major factor for Lenovo’s share gain was credited to a joint venture with Fujitsu formed in May 2018. Lenovo also had a strong quarter in the US. The company has recorded three consecutive quarters of double-digit year-over-year shipment growth, despite the stagnant overall market.

The fourth quarter of 2018 was a challenging one for HP Inc. The company experienced a shipment decline after four consecutive quarters of growth. HP Inc’s shipments declined in most key regions, except Asia/Pacific and Japan.

Dell registered positive growth as the company outperformed in EMEA and Japan, but it experienced a decline in Asia/Pacific and Latin America.

For the year, worldwide PC shipments totaled 259,4-million units in 2018, a 1,3% decrease from 2017. This was the seventh consecutive year of global PC shipment decline, but it was less steep compared with the past three years.