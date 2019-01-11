Mid PHP Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A digital marketing company based in Century City is looking for an energetic, smart PHP Developer to add to their expanding team, to work on proprietary location-based marketing and review software. The working environment is quite flexible. The candidate will also work in conjunction with their external outsourced PHP development team. The development is primarily in the Symfony framework – so Symfony experience is a definite bonus. They also have a native IOS and Android app.

DUTIES:

Applicants will work primarily in PHP and MySQL.

Creating software back-ends to support frontend applications and web services.

Pulling reports and writing reporting scripts for databases.

Securing and managing data.

REQUIREMENTS:

Strong knowledge of PHP and MySQL

Knowledge and experience in Symfony is a definite plus.

Ability to write MySQL queries, views and stored procedures.

Comfortable with Git repository management.

Previous experience working with and implementing Facebook API’s.

Other service API’s such as Google, Tripadvisor, Zomato etc a bonus.

Degree or Higher qualification in IT.

3-5 years’ experience in a similar role.

PHP working experience (non-negotiable) .

JavaScript and jQuery working experience (non-negotiable).

HTML, CSS.

Must be willing to expand your knowledge at a rapid pace and be open to being exposed to many new areas of IT/Development which will be very challenging.

