New line-up from HP

At CES 2019, HP introduced a series of bold new product innovations designed for the changing ways people live, work, and play.

HP’s latest products provide powerful new ways for customers to connect, create, and compete – including a new AMOLED display on its premium Spectre x360 15; a lineup of new Elite innovations featuring the next generation of the Sure View privacy screen; and, the OMEN X Emperium 65 with Soundbar.

“This is an exciting era of PC innovation, fueled by amazing new experiences across all aspects of our lives. HP is leading the category into the future with beautifully designed devices that reflect personal style, incredibly immersive displays that bring computing to life in vivid detail, and next-level performance, versatility and security that empowers people to connect with confidence from anywhere, anytime,” says Alex Cho, president: personal systems at HP Inc.

“Whether it’s the beauty of our Spectre lineup and the world’s first 15-inch laptop with an AMOLED display, the industry-leading security features of our latest Elite innovations, or the game-changing additions to our OMEN ecosystem, HP’s CES 2019 lineup is reinventing possibilities for our customers.”

Technology Fueling Modern Lifestyles

As consumers demand devices that proudly express their personal style and offer greater flexibility and performance, HP debuted new design and display innovations within its award-winning Spectre lineup.

With 97% of customers finding high resolution devices as the most appealing feature on a device, the HP Spectre x360 15 will be the world’s first laptop with an AMOLED display, delivering an exceptional display to a dramatically redesigned premium PC.

In addition, the award-winning HP Spectre Foliocontinues to deliver a bold new design aesthetic for PCs in Bordeaux Burgundy and with an optional 4K display, both options now available exclusively via HP.com.

HP also unveiled a new line of Pavilion displays that immerse users in whatever they are creating or watching. The HP Pavilion 27 Quantum Dot is the world’s first Quantum Dot on glass display, offering over a billion viewable colors.

The HP Pavilion 27 FHD offers a variety of new features including built-in B&O audio and a pop-up privacy camera, and the HP Pavilion 32 QHD is a dynamic display with immersive QHD resolution and stunning vantage points from almost any angle.

In addition to its PC and display innovations, HP announced complementary accessories. A new, ultra-slim HP ENVY USB-C Hubenables pass-through charging to your notebook with two USB-A charging ports as well as an HDMI 2.0 port with 4K resolution support. The company also introduced HP 15.6 Odyssey Backpack, designed for carrying HP laptops in style and available in three geometric color patterns.

Creating the Workplace of the Future

The way people work is changing with more open environments and connections from more places outside the office. Security is more important than ever to protect devices, identity, and data.

As part of this changing landscape, HP unveiled a more secure vision for the workplace of the future with the introduction of the third generation of its immensely popular HP Sure View integrated privacy screen. New Elite products featuring HP Sure View Gen3 allow new ways of working while protecting sensitive information on the go, at desks, and around the office.

New products include the HP EliteBook x360 830 G5, the world’s brightest business convertible, bringing x360 versatility mainstream for on-the-go workers. The HP EliteDisplay E243p Sure View Monitor is the world’s first display with an integrated privacy screen and instantly creates privacy in open workspaces. The HP EliteOne 800 AiO G5 is the world’s first AiO with an integrated privacy screen and packs desktop discrete graphics performance into a space-saving, sleek design.

Enabling Immersive Gaming Experiences

Today’s competitive gamer demands the newest cutting-edge innovations, with 97% of performance gamers purchasing devices that are easily upgradeable, and 71% of laptop gamers often connecting to a large screen. Understanding these key customer insights is what drives OMEN by HP to deliver bold and exciting industry firsts that take gaming to new heights.

The OMEN X Emperium 65 Big Format Gaming Display with NVIDIA G-SYNC HDR is the world’s first big format gaming display with a soundbar, taking the living room gaming experience to new and incredible places with a whopping 144 Hz refresh rate.

The display also features the CES Innovation Award-winning OMEN X Emperium Soundbar, the world’s first big format gaming display with a soundbar. This 120 W marvel of technology comes with LOFAR Low Frequency Array, VRT Vibration Reduction Technology, and a three-way stereo crossover system – which when combined, negate the need for a separate subwoofer.

HP is also updating two of its best-selling OMEN PCs to take advantage of newest technology available. The latest OMEN 15 Laptop now boasts the option for the world’s first gaming laptop with a 240 Hz display6, the addition of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs that delivers a whole new way to experience gaming on-the-go, and optional 802.11ax Wi-Fi.

The newest version of the OMEN Obelisk Desktop goes into overdrive with performance to handle the most rigorous games available. Now capable of up to 64GB of HyperX Memory, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080Ti graphics, up to a 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900K CPU, Dual SSD w/ RAID0, and liquid cooling, the OMEN Obelisk is ready for anything.