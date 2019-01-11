QA Automation Engineer

An employer of choice is looking for a QA Automation Engineer to work with a diverse, agile QA team to ensure standards are maintained. The role requires a blend of technical acumen, analysis, testing & quality assurance. Benefits include flexible hours, option to work from home, private medical care and a relaxed dress code. Qualification:Matric essentialDegree/Diploma in relevant field Skills & Experience: 5+ years’ experience as a QA Analyst or similar (in software industry or financial services)3+ years Automation Testing ExperienceProficient with Web and Mobile Test Automation Tools- Katalon, Selenium, Appium or equivalentCommercial and Business Awareness Job Description:This role will require the candidate to perform all test related activities, including functional and integration testing. Identifying, tracking, logging and eliminating defects before software is deployed will be essential. Creating test cases and product testing included. The candidate will also be required to ensure that test scenarios and scripts (Manual and Automation) are prepared, structed and prioritized and perform regression testing. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, KELLY FISH on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT029219.

