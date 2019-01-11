Software Developer Manager

This is an exciting opportunity to join a fast-growing cloud IT company based in the UK. With 20 years of success, they have evolved into a leading data management software provider and is now looking for a pro-active leader to increase team productivity. If you have the drive for motivating people and thrive in a fast-paced environment, then this one is for you! Qualification:Matric and relevant degree/diploma in IT Skills & Experience: A minimum 5 years leading or managing a sizeable development team with demonstrable skills of project deliveryExperience with Agile methodologies, including ScrumA development background in C# and Java is preferable Job Description:Team managementProvide leadership to several multifunctional product development teamsAcknowledge good performance, manage underperformance and represent development teams at senior management levelAssist in setting targets and objectivesCollaborate with the Head of Software development and Team Leads on improving and implementing processes and workflows to assist in improving the development teams Project ManagementDevelop project plans and objectives for the teams alongside the Product ManagerManage Team Leads to enable delegation and resource control within the project life cycleIdentify project risks, manage project schedules and budgets and solve project conflicts

