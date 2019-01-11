Top-level changes at Software AG

Software AG has announced that Dr Wolfram Jost, who engineered Software AG’s digital transformation technology as the company’s chief technology officer, will leave Software AG to pursue new opportunities.

Dr Andreas Bereczky, chairman of Software AG’s Supervisory Board , says: “Wolfram joined Software AG’s Management Board in 2009, with the IDS Scheer acquisition and has made a valuable contribution to Software AG in the decade since. He was instrumental in driving the company’s positioning in the digital transformation market and his platform vision helped us to differentiate and to gain market visibility, particularly with industry analysts and customers. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors and thank him on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board.”

Dr Stefan Sigg, member of the Software AG Management Board, will take on an expanded role of chief product officer, encompassing all aspects of Software AG’s products, including product management, product development and support.

Software AG also announced that Bernd Gross will assume the position of chief technology officer reporting to the CEO.

Software AG also announced that Paz Macdonald will join the company as chief marketing officer.