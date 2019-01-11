Wintel Systems Engineer I / Systems Engineer II

Role Purpose:
- The engineers will be required to perform a due diligence on approx. 300 servers that will be added to the existing server estate.
Experience:
- 1 – 3 years experience
Responsibilities:
- Duties will be to ensure that monitoring applications are installed and configured, server operating systems need to be patched where possible; as well as ensuring that the servers are in a stable and manageable state.
- Engineers will need to work overtime (To patch the servers) and be on standby.
Skills:
- Microsoft Server OS certification preferred.
- Some SCCM knowledge advantageous
- Some Linux skills would be great
- Team player, must have good troubleshooting skills
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.