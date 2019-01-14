ETL Developer MS SSIS (1401)

Role Description:
ETL Developer MS SSIS
(12 month full time contract, likely permanent conversion)
Cape Town
Monthly Salary, leave inclusive
A financial services (Investment) company is looking for a dynamic MS SSIS ETL Developer who will be responsible for the scripts required to extract, transform, clean, and move data and metadata so they can be loaded into a data warehouse, data mart, or operational data store.
The successful candidate will report directly to the ETL Team Leader.
The role forms part of a professional well respected company. The right person for this role will be both technically astute and have the ability to engage well with colleagues in the company.
We are specifically looking for a professional with exceptional skills in Microsoft Technologies, prior experience in a role with similar duties will be required. It is essential that this person can hit the ground running on start.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Work with business requirements analysts to identify and understand source data systems
- Map source system data to data warehouse models
- Develop and test extraction, transformation, and load (ETL) processes
- Performance profile ETL processes
- Exception and Error handling contingencies and data hospitalisation procedures
- Management of system impact changes through appropriate assessments and design authorities
- Act as peer design authority for ETL processes
- Define and capture metadata and rules associated with ETL processes
- Adapt ETL processes to accommodate changes in source systems and new business user requirements
- Ensure adherence to Data Architecture Standards and Best Practices
- Ensure compliance with Data Management policies and procedures
- Obtains data requirements for new analytic applications
- Designs conceptual and logical models for the data warehouse or data mart
- Communicates physical database designs to database administrator and/or development team
- Evolves models to meet new and changing business requirements
- Develops process for capturing and maintaining metadata from all data warehousing components
- Assesses current technical architecture
- Estimates system capacity to meet near- and long-term processing requirements
Skills and Experience:
Ideal Experience
- At least 3 years working experience with data in the financial services
- 5+ years MS SQL & MS SSIS experience
- 5+ years general programming experience
- Experience in backend frameworks and technologies.
Competencies & Personality Attributes
- Strong conceptual, communications, and technical skills
- Ability to translate business needs into technical solutions
- Strong relational and dimensional data modeling and database design skills
- Technical design
- Knowledge of data warehousing architectural approaches
- Conceptual and analytical skills
Most Important Attribute
Ability to work under pressure, time management and to be able to multi-task multiple projects.
Systems Knowledge
- Understanding of source and target data structures, ETL processes, and products
- Knowledge of 3GL/4GL programming languages and ETL products
- Understanding of Modern Data Warehouse architecture
- Understanding of Modern Data Warehouse ELT/ETL development methods
- Application of proven methods data processing performance optimisation
- Application of proven Near Realtime ETL processing methods
- Understanding of Realtime/Streaming Data Integration methods
- Application of proven methods to ensure high levels of fault tolerance and recoverability
- Understanding of the broader ecosystem of methods and tooling to ensure optimal ETL design
- Strong problem-solving and metadata skills
Contact:(email address)