ETL Developer MS SSIS (1401)

Role Description:

ETL Developer MS SSIS

(12 month full time contract, likely permanent conversion)

Cape Town

Monthly Salary, leave inclusive

A financial services (Investment) company is looking for a dynamic MS SSIS ETL Developer who will be responsible for the scripts required to extract, transform, clean, and move data and metadata so they can be loaded into a data warehouse, data mart, or operational data store.

The successful candidate will report directly to the ETL Team Leader.

The role forms part of a professional well respected company. The right person for this role will be both technically astute and have the ability to engage well with colleagues in the company.

We are specifically looking for a professional with exceptional skills in Microsoft Technologies, prior experience in a role with similar duties will be required. It is essential that this person can hit the ground running on start.

Duties & Responsibilities

Work with business requirements analysts to identify and understand source data systems

Map source system data to data warehouse models

Develop and test extraction, transformation, and load (ETL) processes

Performance profile ETL processes

Exception and Error handling contingencies and data hospitalisation procedures

Management of system impact changes through appropriate assessments and design authorities

Act as peer design authority for ETL processes

Define and capture metadata and rules associated with ETL processes

Adapt ETL processes to accommodate changes in source systems and new business user requirements

Ensure adherence to Data Architecture Standards and Best Practices

Ensure compliance with Data Management policies and procedures

Obtains data requirements for new analytic applications

Designs conceptual and logical models for the data warehouse or data mart

Communicates physical database designs to database administrator and/or development team

Evolves models to meet new and changing business requirements

Develops process for capturing and maintaining metadata from all data warehousing components

Assesses current technical architecture

Estimates system capacity to meet near- and long-term processing requirements

Skills and Experience:

Ideal Experience

At least 3 years working experience with data in the financial services

5+ years MS SQL & MS SSIS experience

5+ years general programming experience

Experience in backend frameworks and technologies.

Competencies & Personality Attributes

Strong conceptual, communications, and technical skills

Ability to translate business needs into technical solutions

Strong relational and dimensional data modeling and database design skills

Technical design

Knowledge of data warehousing architectural approaches

Conceptual and analytical skills

Most Important Attribute

Ability to work under pressure, time management and to be able to multi-task multiple projects.

Systems Knowledge

Understanding of source and target data structures, ETL processes, and products

Knowledge of 3GL/4GL programming languages and ETL products

Understanding of Modern Data Warehouse architecture

Understanding of Modern Data Warehouse ELT/ETL development methods

Application of proven methods data processing performance optimisation

Application of proven Near Realtime ETL processing methods

Understanding of Realtime/Streaming Data Integration methods

Application of proven methods to ensure high levels of fault tolerance and recoverability

Understanding of the broader ecosystem of methods and tooling to ensure optimal ETL design

Strong problem-solving and metadata skills

