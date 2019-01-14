HP launches SME retail solutions

HP Inc has announced new solutions designed to meet the needs of small and medium-sized retailers and hospitality operators.

The new HP Engage One Prime expands HP’s portfolio of point-of-sale systems with an all-in-one solution optimized for SMB retail and hospitality businesses.

Small retailers want affordable, highly reliable and easy to manage systems with the same elegant design of those used by their larger enterprise counterparts. Additionally, counterspace is at a premium so they need point-of-sale systems that are compact and include essential peripherals that leave their counters clutter free.

“To effectively compete in today’s market, small and medium-sized retailers and hospitality operators need more than a cash register and a storefront,” says Natasja Andringa, EMEA business unit and sales manager: retail solutions at HP Inc.

“Smaller reatilers want solutions that enable them to improve customer experiences in their retail and hospitality environments and HP Engage One Prime is built to meet their needs.”

HP Engage One Prime is a sleek, affordable all-in-one point of sale solution designed to meet the needs of smaller businesses. HP Engage One Prime is ready to run quickly, integrates seamlessly with popular software and payment services and has the reliability and security that retail businesses need.

It’s available in black or white, with an all-in-one designed for the cost-conscious, boasting clean cable management and the flexibility of the 14-inch diagonal Full HD touchscreen that comfortably tilts and easily flips between associates and customers. An optional integrated customer-facing display is available on select models.

The HP Engage One Prime is easy to set up, and includes built-in peripherals like a magnetic stripe reader and NFC to authenticate associates, and a camera-based scanner to scan QR codes and merchandise. Optional peripherals include a receipt printer, barcode scanner, fingerprint reader for added security, cash drawer, and iButton reader. It also integrates seamlessly with popular third-party point-of-sale software and payment services from HP Partners.

The HP Engage One Prime offers reliable performance. The system includes the Android 8.1 OS which comes with an added layer of security, a multi-core heterogenous Qualcomm APQ8053 processor and a choice of CPU speed, memory, and storage. A one-year HP limited warranty is included, with Care Packs up to three years also available.

HP will also work with other select payment provider partners globally, as well as select independent software vendors (ISVs) to bundle point-of-sale software solutions with HP Engage One Prime.

HP Engage One Prime is expected to be available in February 2019 from HP and the company’s global network of authorized point-of sale partners.