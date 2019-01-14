Kyocera named most reliable colour copier MFP brand

Kyocera has been chosen by Buyers Lab analysts as Most Reliable Colour Copier MFP Brand. The award runs every three years, so Kyocera holds this accolade until 2021.

Kyocera’s line of colour devices demonstrated excellent reliability, with the devices completing testing with a misfeed rate of 1 per every 133,929 impressions. The units also clearly demonstrated minimal downtime with the tested devices completing 1 875 000 impressions with no service interruptions.

“In our lab testing over the past five years, every single one of Kyocera’s colour copiers demonstrated excellent reliability, with every device scoring 10 out of 10,” notes George Mikolay, associate director of copiers/production for Keypoint Intelligence at Buyers Lab. “In the business world, time is money, and if a device has a jam or is down for service, that is lost productivity. With a misfeed rate that is among the lowest in class and zero service interventions required over more than 1,8-million impressions, Kyocera is a brand that users can count on when they need a robust and reliable colour copier to keep their team productive.”

Buyers Lab’s exhaustive durability testing offers a key benchmark for buyers when making a document imaging equipment purchase decision. To determine the vendors whose product lines stand out above the rest, our highly experienced analyst team has compiled and reviewed performance statistics for every major OEM that submitted devices for laboratory testing from 2012 to 2018.

“Kyocera’s A3 colour copiers have always garnered high scores from the Buyers Lab analyst team for excellent colour output, fast speeds, and low cost of ownership. However, without a doubt, outstanding reliability is one key facet built into every Kyocera device we’ve tested over the years,” says Mikolay.

“We have seen our colour range continuing to gain significant market share in South Africa which speaks to the improvements of the new generation devices with regards to quality, colour clarity and functionality,” says Karen Vivier, A3 Hardware Product Manager, Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

“Being recognised by BLI as the most reliable colour copier MFP brand is a true honour,” concludes Vivier.