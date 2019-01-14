New equipment doubles Wilgers Oncology Centre capacity

Wilgers Oncology Centre at the Life Wilgers Hospital in Lynnwood Ridge, Pretoria, is now be able to treat double the number of patients, thanks to the installation of a second specialised Elekta radiation therapy machine.

The centre, already well-established and treating up to 50 patients a day using a specialised Radiotherapy Linear Accelerator, is officially commissioning a second Elekta Synergy Radiotherapy Linear Accelerator. The new equipment will allow the centre to offer a broader range of specialised cancer treatment, treat twice the number of patients per day, and ensure backup capacity for times when the equipment is being maintained.

Lizl Page, regional business manager for Medical Specialist Holdings (MSH), says the Wilgers Oncology Centre serves patients across a wide geographic area. “Besides the resident Alberts, Bouwer, Jordaan Inc. oncologists consulting in the centre, we also serve their satellite oncology clinics in Lichtenburg, Middelburg and Witbank, attracting patients from across the north and east of Pretoria, Mamelodi, Rayton, Bronkorstspruit, Witbank, Middelburg and Bela-Bela.

“With growing numbers of people being diagnosed with cancer, the oncology centre was reaching capacity in terms of how many patients could be treated per day. This meant operating the centre and its equipment for longer hours each day, with the potential for inconvenient early morning or evening treatment times for patients. It also impacted on scheduled maintenance of the equipment.

“With the new Elekta Synergy Radiotherapy Linear, the centre can treat more patients at times more convenient for them, and ensure that backup capacity is available during maintenance.”

The new equipment also broadens the scope of treatments being offered at the centre, says Page. To date, the centre has focused on highly specialised Volumetric modulated arc therapy (VMAT) radiation therapy and Stereotactic radiotherapy (SRS and SRT) radiation therapy, and it will use the new equipment to deliver total body irradiation and total skin electron irradiation (TSEI) therapy.