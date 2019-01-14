Senior Business Analyst

Be the business analyst face of our business, partnering with Business Solutions team and collaborate and engaging with customers. Understand the key business requirements to engage with customers and the impact of business activities. Assist with staff planning and management and contribute towards strategic change within the organisation as well as within customer environments. Providing a Business Partnering function to internal stakeholders. Gathering information and requirements for solutions development and the successful delivery of solutions to customers.Overview of Job Description:
- Understanding of systems engineering concepts
- The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis
- Business case development
- Modelling techniques and method
Proven experience in / requirements:Leadership / Management:
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Management of staff
- Resource allocation and planning
- Quality review of work packages of staff
Process knowledge:
- Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing and analysing functional requirements
- Prioritise requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups
- Master strategic business process modelling, traceability and quality management techniques
- Understanding and use of Enterprise Architect and vision modelling tools
- Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving
Soft Skills:
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.
- Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
- Strong Presentation skills.
- Be able to deal with (talk to) our customers.
- Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependent as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality.
- Self Starter.
- Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance.
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.