Senior Business Analyst

Be the business analyst face of our business, partnering with Business Solutions team and collaborate and engaging with customers. Understand the key business requirements to engage with customers and the impact of business activities. Assist with staff planning and management and contribute towards strategic change within the organisation as well as within customer environments. Providing a Business Partnering function to internal stakeholders. Gathering information and requirements for solutions development and the successful delivery of solutions to customers.Overview of Job Description:

Understanding of systems engineering concepts

The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis

Business case development

Modelling techniques and method

Proven experience in / requirements:Leadership / Management:

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.

Assist with identification and management of risks

Management of staff

Resource allocation and planning

Quality review of work packages of staff

Process knowledge:

Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing and analysing functional requirements

Prioritise requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups

Master strategic business process modelling, traceability and quality management techniques Understanding and use of Enterprise Architect and vision modelling tools

Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving

Soft Skills:

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.

Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

Strong Presentation skills.

Be able to deal with (talk to) our customers.

Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependent as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality.

Self Starter.

Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance.

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

