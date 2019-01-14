Senior Developer (JavaScript, NoSQL, MongoDB)

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client a payment clearing-house is looking for a Senior Developer. This exciting role requires a depth of experience that can be drawn upon to make informed technical decisions and drive the larger platform architecture. Responsibilities will include working with the CTO to deliver platform enhancements, as well as design and deliver specific 3rd-party integrations. A minimum of 5 years’ experience is required on the related skills.

REQUIREMENTS:

Understanding of closures and async principles desirable.

Understanding of document-based NoSQL and replication.

All our code is test-driven, and so requires good experience of this. Specific test frameworks not important.

Key to our TDD approach is the understanding of constructor-based DI and SRP.

Must understand RESTful API design, and the principles governing resources as opposed to old style RPC.

Mid-tier. A good grasp of blockchain basics is desirable. Experience with Ripple a plus.

Experience with SSH and using a terminal essential.

Experience with AWS highly desirable, specifically EC2. Experience with KMS would be a plus.

Deployment of platform components onto Docker containers, and writing Docker files.

Dynamic languages, including JavaScript (preferably ES6)

NoSQL databases, including MongoDB

TDD (test-driven development), BDD

Design patterns, including DI (dependency injection), SRP (single responsibility principle)

HTTP and REST

Blockchain

Linux

Cloud platforms

Containerisation (Docker)

ATTRIBUTES:

Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions and direction for

