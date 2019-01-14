Systems Support Analyst

ENVIRONMENT:

An innovative investment firm in Cape Town is looking for Systems Support Analyst with a Tertiary qualification in Computer Science or Information Systems, Linux experience essential and 5+ years’ work experience in an IT Applications support/DEVOPS environment. Experience with MS Windows and SQL Server as well as SQL Scripting skills would be beneficial.

DUTIES:

Work with domains to continuously drive application architecture and configuration improvement.

Work closely with the Digital support and development teams to continuously improve the stability in this environment.

Work with domains and support teams to improve software deployment techniques and procedures.

Ensure that software releases deployed into the production environment follow documented IT procedures.

Ensure all agreed release and support procedures are followed.

Provide 2nd line application technical support on all Retail applications and databases to support teams and all Retail Domains when required.

After hours standby and support may be required from time to time.

Liaise with 3rd line development teams to resolve user incidents, when required.

Adhere to agile work management methodologies.

REQUIREMENTS:

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science or Information Systems.

Experience with Microsoft Windows and SQL server knowledge with practical experience would be beneficial.

SQL scripting skills would be beneficial.

An interest in the Windows Server environment including PowerShell scripting would be beneficial

Linux experience essential

Exposure to Opensource apps eg. NGINX, Docker, Kubernetes would be

