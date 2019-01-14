ENVIRONMENT:
An innovative investment firm in Cape Town is looking for Systems Support Analyst with a Tertiary qualification in Computer Science or Information Systems, Linux experience essential and 5+ years’ work experience in an IT Applications support/DEVOPS environment. Experience with MS Windows and SQL Server as well as SQL Scripting skills would be beneficial.
DUTIES:
- Work with domains to continuously drive application architecture and configuration improvement.
- Work closely with the Digital support and development teams to continuously improve the stability in this environment.
- Work with domains and support teams to improve software deployment techniques and procedures.
- Ensure that software releases deployed into the production environment follow documented IT procedures.
- Ensure all agreed release and support procedures are followed.
- Provide 2nd line application technical support on all Retail applications and databases to support teams and all Retail Domains when required.
- After hours standby and support may be required from time to time.
- Liaise with 3rd line development teams to resolve user incidents, when required.
- Adhere to agile work management methodologies.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Tertiary qualification in Computer Science or Information Systems.
- Experience with Microsoft Windows and SQL server knowledge with practical experience would be beneficial.
- SQL scripting skills would be beneficial.
- An interest in the Windows Server environment including PowerShell scripting would be beneficial
- Linux experience essential
- Exposure to Opensource apps eg. NGINX, Docker, Kubernetes would be