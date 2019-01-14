Systems Support Analyst

ENVIRONMENT:

An innovative investment firm in Cape Town is looking for Systems Support Analyst with a Tertiary qualification in Computer Science or Information Systems, Linux experience essential and 5+ years’ work experience in an IT Applications support/DEVOPS environment. Experience with MS Windows and SQL Server as well as SQL Scripting skills would be beneficial.

DUTIES:

  • Work with domains to continuously drive application architecture and configuration improvement.
  • Work closely with the Digital support and development teams to continuously improve the stability in this environment.
  • Work with domains and support teams to improve software deployment techniques and procedures.
  • Ensure that software releases deployed into the production environment follow documented IT procedures.
  • Ensure all agreed release and support procedures are followed.
  • Provide 2nd line application technical support on all Retail applications and databases to support teams and all Retail Domains when required.
  • After hours standby and support may be required from time to time.
  • Liaise with 3rd line development teams to resolve user incidents, when required.
  • Adhere to agile work management methodologies.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Tertiary qualification in Computer Science or Information Systems.
  • Experience with Microsoft Windows and SQL server knowledge with practical experience would be beneficial.
  • SQL scripting skills would be beneficial.
  • An interest in the Windows Server environment including PowerShell scripting would be beneficial
  • Linux experience essential
  • Exposure to Opensource apps eg. NGINX, Docker, Kubernetes would be

