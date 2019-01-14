The rising popularity of electronic offender monitoring

The IoT analyst firm Berg Insight has released new findings about the market for electronic monitoring (EM) of offenders. The number of participants in EM programmes on a daily basis amounted to around 36 000 people in Europe and around 155 000 people in North America in 2017.

The market value for EM including equipment, software and services in Europe was €170-million in 2017. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%, this number is expected to reach €285-million by 2022.

The North American market for EM is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6% from $580-million in 2017 to $785-million in 2022.

Berg Insight is of the opinion that the market for EM equipment and services is in a growth phase which will continue throughout the forecast period.

Electronic monitoring can have major benefits for offenders, relatives and for the society as a whole.

The aim of EM programmes is to increase offender accountability, reduce recidivism rates and enhance public safety by providing an additional tool complementing traditional methods of community supervision.

Policy-makers, corrections authorities and private sector service providers also advocate the use of EM programmes as a way to decrease total correctional system costs and reduce the prison population.

There are two major technologies used in electronic monitoring programmes – RF and GPS. In North America, around 75% of the devices used are based on GPS and cellular technology. In Europe, RF is the still the dominant technology and GPS-based systems account for less than 10% of all systems used.

Attenti (formerly 3M Electronic Monitoring) is among the few EM providers with a truly global presence. The company is the world’s largest provider of EM equipment and the company holds a significant market share on both the European and North American markets.

G4S is the world’s largest security service company and is a leading provider of EM equipment on the European market. BI Incorporated, a subsidiary of GEO Group, is the largest provider of EM equipment and services on the North American market. Additional leading solution providers in North America and Europe include Track Group, Satellite Tracking of People (STOP), Alcohol Monitoring Systems, Buddi, Comp and Geosatis.

In recent years, the leading providers of EM solutions have focused on developing more advanced software and analytical tools to help officers prioritize and manage alerts more effectively.

“Today’s systems are easier to use and allow officers to be in full control of their entire caseload,” says Martin Bäckman, IoT analyst at Berg Insight. The latest solutions released on the market also have extended functionalities. “Offender monitoring systems today can not only show offenders’ real-time location but also analyse behavioural and travel patterns which can be used to identify and prioritize high-risk offenders.”