Zero-click analytics from MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy has announced that MicroStrategy 2019, what is believes to be the industry’s first enterprise platform for HyperIntelligence, transformational mobility and federated analytics, is now generally available.

MicroStrategy 2019 introduces HyperIntelligence, a new class of enterprise intelligence that transforms the way users access the information needed to make countless decisions every moment throughout the day.

With MicroStrategy 2019, organisations can inject information directly into a user’s web-based workflows using a HyperCard feature, new with MicroStrategy 2019, which presents information and KPIs about customers, products, people, and more. Business users can simply hover over highlighted keywords to surface content-rich HyperCards on websites and in web applications like email, Salesforce, or Office 365.

MicroStrategy 2019 enables organisations to seamlessly combine and surface information from over 200 enterprise data sources. For example, organisations can deploy a “customer” HyperCard to their sales representatives. This card can present information drawn from Salesforce.com, Marketo, or other enterprise data assets. Whenever salespeople see any of their customer names in their email, spreadsheets, CRM, LinkedIn, Google search, or other websites, MicroStrategy instantly highlights the customer name. The sales representative can simply hover over the highlighted word to bring up a card to surface important KPIs, relevant information and next best action.

HyperCards are easy to build and deploy — enabling organisations to quickly get up and running with HyperIntelligence applications that draw from their various underlying data systems. Not only are HyperCards valuable for daily use, they also act as a launchpad for organisations to inject the benefits of machine learning into the applications people use every single day.

MicroStrategy 2019 reimagines how people create and work with mobile productivity apps tailored to any business function or role — on iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. Analysts, developers, and architects can build apps using any one of three powerful strategies:

* Mobile dossiers — interactive books of analytics that render beautifully on smartphones and tablets;

* No code drag-and-drop — for branded custom apps that mobilise systems, processes, and applications; or

* Customised development — with SDKs for iOS and Android that enable developers to extend MicroStrategy content into their apps and record the transaction using XCode or JavaScript.

For decisions that require more time, MicroStrategy 2019’s analytical engine, toolsets, variety of data connectors, and scalable, open architecture help ensure organisations have the trusted data they need to scale analytics. Moreover, organisations can now easily supercharge the tools their end users use — such as Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, and Qlik — by connecting them to the MicroStrategy 2019 platform for a single version of the truth.

Pre-configured connectors to these point data discovery tools allow users to visualise and interact with trusted datasets that can scale without disrupting their existing work habits. The new release empowers organisations to increase the reach of their data assets and publish governed and certified data that can be used by every analyst with the tools of their choice.

At the core of MicroStrategy 2019 is its enterprise semantic graph. This proprietary metadata foundation delivers a robust business glossary and index for a vast range of corporate information, making it a powerful method to consolidate disparate sources of data and deliver a single version of truth.

The advanced enterprise semantic graph enriches metadata content with realtime location intelligence and both content and system usage telemetry — enabling AI-powered experiences through contextual, personalised recommendations and personalised insights that users can trust.

The platform runs natively on AWS and Microsoft Azure to deliver security, performance, reliability, and support — helping ensure analytics and mobility applications are ready to scale. With the new MicroStrategy Cloud console, departmental teams or large enterprises can launch fully-configured and ready-to-use enterprise analytics and mobility projects — all in less than 30 minutes.

Administrators can control their environments on AWS or Microsoft Azure from a single console, making it easy to start, stop, resize, and terminate as needed. Organisations can choose from separate pre-packaged deployment options that cover sandbox testing needs to enterprise-ready and high-availability requirements with: Team, Department, and Enterprise.

MicroStrategy 2019 introduces thousands of transformative features and enhancements for users across the organisation — including administrators, analysts, consumers, data scientists, developers, and business users:

* New MicroStrategy Library delivers a personalised portal for analytics on web and mobile that helps users find answers easily. Smart recommendations are available for content and insights, with easy bookmarking options that let end users save frequently-used, personalised views. Interactive collaboration capabilities make it incredibly easy for end users to communicate with each other, with real-time tagging and notifications, using a familiar chat interface within the MicroStrategy application.

* The new Dossier feature allows analysts to build interactive books of analytics. Natural Language Querying (NLQ) lets analysts quickly build visualisations to find insights just by typing a Google-like question into MicroStrategy. Powered by AI, MicroStrategy makes smart recommendations for search terms and questions to help you get started. Additionally, dozens of new connectors are available for cloud applications, latest relational systems, and big data sources.

* A robust set of new and improved REST APIs allow developers to build custom apps and extend the functionality of the MicroStrategy platform to standard devices and third-party apps. Developers can use the embedding API to customise, rebrand, and embed Dossier and MicroStrategy Library functionalities with greater flexibility. Developers can also build custom data connectors and white label applications and create custom widgets and visualisations with easy access to REST APIs, the Data Connector API, the Mobile API for iOS and Android, the Visualisation SDK, and more. Developers can also leverage MicroStrategy APIs to integrate with Amazon Alexa and other voice-controlled applications, making it easy to get answers to tough questions on the go.

* New integrations for R and Python are available via two open-source packages that allow data scientists to consume intelligent cubes, create R and Python algorithms, and publish results back into MicroStrategy without leaving their data science tools.

* New MicroStrategy Workstation delivers a modern interface to perform administrative and routine management tasks. Platform Analytics makes it easier than before to understand the usage of an organisation’s MicroStrategy deployments with real-time telemetry capabilities. Also, with the updated provisioning console in MicroStrategy 2019, administrators and architects can deploy MicroStrategy on AWS or Azure in under 30 minutes.

“We believe MicroStrategy 2019 introduces our biggest breakthrough in analytics in over a decade,” says Tim Lang, senior executive vice-president and chief technology officer of MicroStrategy. “For the first time, business users don’t have to look for answers — answers come to them. In addition to our revolutionary HyperIntelligence offering, MicroStrategy 2019 incorporates more than 5,000 customer requests and new capabilities, making it the richest, highest-quality release we’ve ever shipped to market.”