ENVIRONMENT:
A leading investment group with a footprint on the African continent seeks the expertise of an Analyst Programmer, a graduate with majors in Information Systems or Computer Science, and at least 2 years’ experience in Asset Management industry or in the related financial services industry.
DUTIES:
- Primary interface to investment professional and the development and maintenance of proprietary business applications
- Develop Business requirement specifications
- Liaise with the business units and the rest of the IT to develop functional specifications
- Develop technical specifications for projects
- Solution implementation including database design, query optimisation, ETL and C# development
- Test plans and test packs
- Document existing business processes and develop and document new business processes
- Keep users informed of progress through effective communication
- Work on multiple projects at the same time
- Develop, support and maintain a number of SharePoint intranet sites and business applications
- Develop, support and maintain various reports using SQL, SSRS and PowerBI
REQUIREMENTS:
- A graduate with majors in Information Systems or Computer Science
- At least 2 years’ experience in a business analysis function
- At least 2 years’ experience in Asset Management industry or in the related financial services industry
- At least 2-3 years’ experience in technical problem solving and software development
- Financial markets knowledge
- Business Process Analysis & Design (preferable)
- Experience in Financial services business analysis