Analyst Programmer

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading investment group with a footprint on the African continent seeks the expertise of an Analyst Programmer, a graduate with majors in Information Systems or Computer Science, and at least 2 years’ experience in Asset Management industry or in the related financial services industry.

DUTIES:

Primary interface to investment professional and the development and maintenance of proprietary business applications

Develop Business requirement specifications

Liaise with the business units and the rest of the IT to develop functional specifications

Develop technical specifications for projects

Solution implementation including database design, query optimisation, ETL and C# development

Test plans and test packs

Document existing business processes and develop and document new business processes

Keep users informed of progress through effective communication

Work on multiple projects at the same time

Develop, support and maintain a number of SharePoint intranet sites and business applications

Develop, support and maintain various reports using SQL, SSRS and PowerBI

REQUIREMENTS:

A graduate with majors in Information Systems or Computer Science

At least 2 years’ experience in a business analysis function

At least 2 years’ experience in Asset Management industry or in the related financial services industry

At least 2-3 years’ experience in technical problem solving and software development

Financial markets knowledge

Business Process Analysis & Design (preferable)

Experience in Financial services business analysis

