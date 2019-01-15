Analyst Programmer

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading investment group with a footprint on the African continent seeks the expertise of an Analyst Programmer, a graduate with majors in Information Systems or Computer Science, and at least 2 years’ experience in Asset Management industry or in the related financial services industry.

DUTIES:

  • Primary interface to investment professional and the development and maintenance of proprietary business applications
  • Develop Business requirement specifications
  • Liaise with the business units and the rest of the IT to develop functional specifications
  • Develop technical specifications for projects
  • Solution implementation including database design, query optimisation, ETL and C# development
  • Test plans and test packs
  • Document existing business processes and develop and document new business processes
  • Keep users informed of progress through effective communication
  • Work on multiple projects at the same time
  • Develop, support and maintain a number of SharePoint intranet sites and business applications
  • Develop, support and maintain various reports using SQL, SSRS and PowerBI

REQUIREMENTS:

  • A graduate with majors in Information Systems or Computer Science
  • At least 2 years’ experience in a business analysis function
  • At least 2 years’ experience in Asset Management industry or in the related financial services industry
  • At least 2-3 years’ experience in technical problem solving and software development
  • Financial markets knowledge
  • Business Process Analysis & Design (preferable)
  • Experience in Financial services business analysis

