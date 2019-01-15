Business Intelligence Administrator

We currently have a permanent position available for a BI Administrator based in Cape Town. You will be responsible for the health (performance, reliability, availability, security and recoverability) of the entire BI environment.

Job Specification

– Ensure the efficiency of the BI environment by monitoring the performance, reliability and availability (uptime) of the BI technical environment

– Monitor usage patterns and the response times of BI applications and formulate actions and strategies to improve performance

– Manage the security of the BI environment by managing user accounts and access privileges and ensure reliable user authentication

– Plan and implement server architecture for BI solutions

– Install and configure BI application software

– Administer BI applications and install required upgrades and patches

– Conduct capacity planning and formulate actions and strategies around data growth

– Formulate, maintain and implement backup and recovery plans

– Formulate, maintain and implement BI disaster recovery strategy

– Give input in BI Architecture and Design Forums and review technical design documents in partnership with BI Data Architect(s) and BI Technical Manager(s)

– Remain current with trends and developments in BI technologies

– Establish effective and collaborative partnerships with relevant IT teams (Infrastructure, Networks and Database Administration) and external software vendors

Minimum Requirements

FUNCTIONAL COMPETENCIES

– Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification

– Up to 6 years’ experience in IT, with a minimum of 3 years in a BI administration role

– Proven track record of administering BI technical platforms and application of BI best practices

– Proven track record of installing and configuring BI application software

– Exposure to Cloud Computing Platforms

– In depth knowledge of Data Warehousing, Data Management and BI best practices

– In depth knowledge of BI Visualisation, Reporting and Analytical tools

– In depth knowledge of BI environments, solutions and implementations (end-to-end BI architecture and technologies)

– In depth knowledge of operating systems, databases and IT systems

– Excellent skills in the administration and optimisation of BI solutions

– Pro-active and works in a disciplined way and in accordance with policies and procedures

Please note that only applicable candidates will be contacted.

