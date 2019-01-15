Business Intelligence Analyst

A prestigious company is looking for a Business Intelligence Analyst to join their driven team and ensure that data storage structures produce fast data solutions to solve business challenges. The ideal candidate needs business acumen and experience in data analysis, data warehousing and BI software. You will be joining an exciting, but high-pressure environment! Qualification:Matric (essential)Degree/ National Diploma in IT, Analytics or relevant field Skills & Experience: Minimum 5 years’ experience in business and data analysisMinimum 3 years’ experience on BI and warehousing projects supporting CRMAnalytical language experience e.g. Query, SQL, MS Access, SAS Job Description:Daily activities include creating specifications based on business requirements for BI platforms to be formed.The candidate will be required to create storage infrastructures and BI front ends and ensure that all BI platforms support current and future business requirements.Other tasks will include exposing data corruption and quality problems. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, KELLY FISH on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT029245.

