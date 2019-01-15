Digital Analyst

ENVIRONMENT:

An innovative branding company based in Johannesburg seeks the expertise of a Digital Analyst who will develop and maintain a comprehensive understanding of business goals and work closely with interface and visual designers to take a project from a concept to a deliverable for development teams.

DUTIES:

Develop and maintain a comprehensive understanding of business goals.

Work closely with interface and visual designers to take a project from a concept to a deliverable for development teams.

Audit customer facing websites and platforms for inconsistent or unacceptable user experiences and create reports to communicate these findings to management

Research competitor websites and platforms by identifying and evaluating key characteristics and conversion funnels to identify areas for improvements to the digital customer experience.

Proactively research methods to improve the user experience and journey to drive client behaviour.

Apply problem solving, critical thinking, and analytical techniques to business challenges relating to digital platforms.

Perform diagnosis of problem areas, providing solutions within area of responsibility; report these to manager.

Gather competitor intelligence.

Conduct and document user testing to determine how users use existing systems and identify areas for improvements to the digital user experience.

Engage customers through outreach channels to gather feedback and identify ways to increase platform usage and adoption.

Analyse website session recordings and Google Analytics data to gather valuable insights regarding user behaviour and site performance.

New business requirements including proposals on

