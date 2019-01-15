ENVIRONMENT:
An innovative branding company based in Johannesburg seeks the expertise of a Digital Analyst who will develop and maintain a comprehensive understanding of business goals and work closely with interface and visual designers to take a project from a concept to a deliverable for development teams.
DUTIES:
- Develop and maintain a comprehensive understanding of business goals.
- Work closely with interface and visual designers to take a project from a concept to a deliverable for development teams.
- Audit customer facing websites and platforms for inconsistent or unacceptable user experiences and create reports to communicate these findings to management
- Research competitor websites and platforms by identifying and evaluating key characteristics and conversion funnels to identify areas for improvements to the digital customer experience.
- Proactively research methods to improve the user experience and journey to drive client behaviour.
- Apply problem solving, critical thinking, and analytical techniques to business challenges relating to digital platforms.
- Perform diagnosis of problem areas, providing solutions within area of responsibility; report these to manager.
- Gather competitor intelligence.
- Conduct and document user testing to determine how users use existing systems and identify areas for improvements to the digital user experience.
- Engage customers through outreach channels to gather feedback and identify ways to increase platform usage and adoption.
- Analyse website session recordings and Google Analytics data to gather valuable insights regarding user behaviour and site performance.
- New business requirements including proposals on