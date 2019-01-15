IT Technician

Jan 15, 2019

Requirements

  • Senior certificate with A+ and N+ or relevant IT Diploma

  • At least 2 years experience in PC hardware, PC operating
    Systems, PC Networking hardware and LAN hardware as well as all PC peripherals

  • Willing to work shifts

  • Own transport and drivers licence essential

  • Essential to live in Uitenhage due to call outs

You will be responsible for the:

  • Support and Maintain IT function in production across shifts

  • Attend to Hardware, Operating Systems, Software and Network
    repairs relating to production

  • Assisting in all critical IT production points

  • Maintain necessary levels of spare parts for production

  • Maintain critical backup for local data

  • Implement Maintenance plans for IT equipment

Learn more/Apply for this position