IT Technician

Requirements

Senior certificate with A+ and N+ or relevant IT Diploma

At least 2 years experience in PC hardware, PC operating

Systems, PC Networking hardware and LAN hardware as well as all PC peripherals

Own transport and drivers licence essential

Essential to live in Uitenhage due to call outs

You will be responsible for the:

Support and Maintain IT function in production across shifts

Attend to Hardware, Operating Systems, Software and Network

repairs relating to production

Maintain necessary levels of spare parts for production

Maintain critical backup for local data

Implement Maintenance plans for IT equipment

