Mid/Senior DevOps Engineer

Job Type: Permanent

Location: Cape Town, South Africa

I am currently working with an exciting payment software and support company based in Cape Town, South Africa. With a focus on enabling online payments through a variety of methods they work with various technologies across the full opensource space.

With technology continuously advancing, they use the latest technologies within the security, development and Cloud environments enabling them to be a market leader providing the very best and quickest service to clients from a number of different industries

The role:

We are looking for a mid – senior DevOps engineer with experience across the Opensource stack.

Ideally the role will be based in the Infrastructure space and a key requirement will systems engineering and administration of Linux operating systems such as RedHat, Ubuntu and CentOS. You will be the link between development and operations and will therefore work in multiple areas throughout the project from helping script to testing.

The specific requirements are flexible, but the key factors are:

High level of proficiency in Linux based Operating systems

Proficiency in a scripting language such as: Bash, Python, PHP or Perl.

Proven IaC experience in one of: SaltStack, Chef, Ansible or Puppet.

Database exposure to: MySql, Maria or Percona.

NoSql DBs.pub/sub and Key/Value stores: Redis/mongo.

Networking experience: Hypervisors and storage networks.

Storage exposure: Glusterfs/Ceph/LizardFs and Buckets.

Queus (AMQP)

Also beneficial is:

Cloud Infrastructure exposure to AWS OR GCP

Containers (Docker + Kubernetes)

Pipelines (Jenkins/Gitlab Ci)

Cyber security or Infrastructure security exposure

