Senior IT Developer

Salary to commensurate with experience

Port Elizabeth

Job Function

The purpose of the position is:

To support the software development process

Providing technical insights and direction throughout the SDLC and producing neat, complex and accurate code and queries, within a variety of different software system types.

To support the implementation and decision process around software development standards, technologies utilized, and technical system architecture.

Key performance areas

– Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions and direction for one or many projects/teams

– Aptly manages team demands on his/her time and shows willingness/ability to delegate technical execution or responsibilities when appropriate

– Directs technical aspect of operations related to escalated client accounts or high severity issues as they affect or confront a project or team

– Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth and use of technology across the business

– Participates in the evolution of company level best practices, standards, and policies as it relates to software development.

– Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Qualifications required

– Degree or Diploma in IT.

Skills and experience required

– Minimum of 5 years related experience required.

– A recognized expert in specific areas related to software development.

– Must understand and can speak to all aspects of the software development life cycle (e.g. requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation) and associated execution models (e.g. Waterfall, Agile, Iterative Development, etc.).

– Highly experienced in OO principles and techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET.

– Highly experienced in C#, .NET, Webservices.

– Experienced with frontend development with Razor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML and jQuery.

– Experience writing complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.

– Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.

– Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.

– Experience with CSS is advantageous.

