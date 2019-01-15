Senior Java Developer

JSE Listed Cape Town Northern suburbs financial services group requires a Senior Java Developer to work in a team alongside a group of talented multi-skilled professionals to deliver a world class web and mobile experience to support internal clients. You will be accountable for developing, maintaining and supporting a portfolio of software applications that meet the business requirements. You will partner with key roles (e.g. enterprise architects, project managers, business analysts, testers, UI and copywriting specialists) to create well-defined solutions that are aligned to the company’s enterprise architecture and business strategy and leverage common solutions and services, to meet key project goals.

Duties

– Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and prioritise requests

– Translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solution into technical specifications

– Design and code new software functionality using codes that are readable, maintainable and re-usable

– Provide client with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution.

– Collaborate with business analysts and testing team in developing, testing and deploying new software system components or software system enhancements

– Collaborate with testing team to co-create test cases

– Conduct System Integration Testing (SIT) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and resolve all issues/queries

– Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material.

– Once the solution has been successfully tested, transport the solution into production/ live environment

– Maintain existing programmes according to change requests

Experience and Qualifications

– B Degree/ Diploma in Computer Science, Engineering or similar

Completed IT degree, (Honours/ Masters preferred)

– 5 years + development experience within a financial services environment

– Be proficient in the following:

– Java EE, HTML5, CSS, JavaScript (full stack e.g. Node, Grunt), AngularJS, Liberty (advantageous), DataPower (advantageous)

Should you meet these requirements, please send your updated CV to (email address)

You will receive a competitive salary, medical aid, life insurance and pension benefits with the possibility of bonuses and other incentives for excellent performance.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

