Skyworth debuts new TVs and global brand strategy

Skyworth has introduced seven new TVs with new technology and announced the company’s new global brand strategy.

The 65S9A/XA9000 TV includes a powerful PQ processor built-in, able to improve image quality from every aspect based on AI algorithm. Meanwhile, it adopts the AI Smart Ecosystem, which supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and will become the center of the smart home. 6

The 5W80, with CSO Pro, enables image and sound to come from the panel simultaneously to create an extraordinary viewing experience. The 77-inch Super TV features Dolby Vision HDR imaging technology and is equipped with a 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar, providing the audience with a spectacular and immersive experience.

In addition, pixel-level local dimming technology makes the 65-inth Quasi-pixel Backlight TV a high dynamic range LCD.

Other innovative TV sets were also released, such as the 43-inch Bedroom Sunny TV and the 82-inch Flush Mount TV.

The company also announced its new global brand strategy. Skyworth will become a global intelligent hardware manufacturer and a global smart system provider with the strategic theme “Open, Share, Win-win”.

The vision of the company is to integrate “Hardware, System, Content and AIOT” into an intelligent solution.

In order to make a greater achievement, Skyworth will improve the audiences’ viewing experience of the large-screen intelligent ecological products, realizing the transformation from Product Marketing to Product Experience.