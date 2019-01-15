Today is D-Day for employment equity reports

Employers are reminded that today (15 January) is the closing date for the mandatory submission of employment equity (EE) online reports in line with legislation.

The 2018 EE Online and Manual reporting season opened in September 2018. The manual reporting submissions closed in October 2018.

According to the EE Act, employers are obliged to submit their employment equity reports in regard to demographic profiles, gender representation and EE plans on how to address discrimination and inequity in the workplace annually to the Department of Labour.

The Commission for Employment Equity (CEE) must submit an annual report to the Labour Minister on the state of equity in South Africa. The CEE advices Labour Minister on matters relating to employment equity in the workplace.