Vodacom Video Play to live stream 2018-19 FA Cup

Vodacom, through its entertainment-streaming platform Video Play, has secured the rights to live-stream the 2018-19 FA Cup.

This means that football lovers, who are on the Vodacom network can register for Video Play and binge on the next five rounds of English football from January until the final on 18 May 2019.

Without the obligation of a monthly pay-TV subscription, Vodacom customers will have access to live, delayed-live or catchup to all their favourite teams in the FA Cup, including highlights and clips from as little as R35 a game from any device of their choice. Full season tournament passes are also available for customer who want to watch more than just one game.

“We are aware that soccer fans are passionate and have the spirit to connect with one another when watching a game,” says Zunaid Mahomed, group digital and fixed services officer at Vodacom. “We are also aware that many fans face the challenges that comes with the costs of high monthly pay TV subscription costs. We decided to put the FA Cup in our customers’ pockets, to allow them to watch their favourite teams, live in their own way. This is a first for South Africa where football fans can pay for the games that they want to watch from as little as R35 a match.”

Video Play will next live stream matches from the fourth round of the main tournament on Saturday 26 January 2019, concluding with the Final in May 2019.

As a digital telco, Vodacom has also made it possible to give customers the opportunity to ‘social share’ their experiences while watching their preferred FA Cup content from wherever they are. They can also setup ‘reminders’ so that they do not miss their favourite teams.

Launched hardly six months ago, Video Play boasts over one million subscribers. The affordable streaming service allows customers to also watch the latest international movies, series, kids’ shows, music videos and much more, from as little as R5 a day.

To sign up for Video Play, and catch all he FA Cup action, go to https://videoplay.co.za/campaigns/fa-cup or to download Video Play, visit the Google Playstore (Android) or App Store (iOS).