Elisabeth Moreno is HP’s new VP, MD for HP Inc Africa

HP Inc has announced the appointment of Elisabeth Moreno as the new MD for HP Inc Africa, effective immediately.

Based in Johannesburg, Moreno replaces David Rozzio who will lead HP Inc’s Central Europe cluster.

In her new role, Moreno will be responsible for providing country leadership for South Africa and driving profitable growth across the company’s printing, personal systems and services businesses across the Africa region.

With more than two decades of experience in the information technology industry, Moreno has held various senior management positions at Lenovo, Dell and Orange. Before joining HP, Moreno was president and GM of Lenovo in France.

“It is a privilege to take up this leading role at HP, a company that is as passionate about making a positive impact in the world with technology, as I am,” she says. “I look forward to working with my new team on helping our customers and partners in the African region use breakthrough solutions and technologies to help them reinvent their organisations.”

Moreno began her career as an entrepreneur in the construction industry before moving to the technology sector joining France Telecom (now Orange), serving as the leader of its small and medium business.

In 2000, she joined Dell as the sales manager of French corporate accounts and was then appointed to the position of EMEA sales director for global accounts.

At Lenovo, she joined as regional sales director, and was then promoted to executive director of global acquisition accounts for EMEA before becoming president and GM of Lenovo for France.

In 2006, Moreno completed her Master’s in Business Law (Paris) and went on to earn a European executive master’s degree in business administration specialising in multinational environment at ESSEC & Mannheim Business School.

She is also affiliated with French and Cape Verdean entrepreneurs’ associations. In 2018 she was awarded entrepreneur of the year by the government of Cape Verde – the island group off the coast of Africa where she was born.