Fujitsu reduces investment risk for service providers

With IT-as-a-service becoming more and more popular, Fujitsu today introduces the financial solution uSCALE, providing service providers with cloud-like sourcing options to increase their agility in responding to quickly changing customer needs, while reducing their own investment risk.

uSCALE offers two different models to take a large degree of risk out of providers’ investments in infrastructure, with contracts tailored to individual needs. As a result, service providers gain greater flexibility in adapting to changing customer demand, gain new agility and are able to introduce new services faster, and can scale quickly in line with their own customers’ requirements.

More and more businesses are moving to an asset-light approach, which means a move from buying and running their own on-premises infrastructures to using off-premises, hybrid and cloud environments. According to IDC, non-cloud IT spending will shrink to only 44% of total worldwide IT infrastructure spending by 2022.

Fujitsu is introducing uSCALE to help service providers respond to changing market conditions and better serve their customers. Service providers – as well as their customers – rely on the availability and scalability of their hardware and software infrastructure, but the digital era is creating fluctuating customer demand, which can rise or fall on a daily basis. This makes it difficult to plan capacity, leaving service providers with the challenging task of balancing growth opportunities and investment risk while also meeting strict service level agreements (SLAs) and preserving healthy profit margins.

Fujitsu’s new uSCALE solution is designed to greatly reduce this risk. With two flexible commercial options for renting scalable IT infrastructure, uSCALE empowers providers by providing more agility to adapt to customer demand. The first model is based on a growth scenario, providing instant capacity on demand with a buffer – perfect for storage capacities. The second includes a premature exit option to 36-month rental contracts, with payments remaining on a similar level year-on-year. This means providers can confidently offer new technologies and next-generation ‘as-a-service’ solutions to their customers, at lower risk.

Ruediger Frickenschmidt, head of service provider business at Fujitsu EMEIA, says: “As a trusted partner to service providers, we are sharing the burden for future infrastructure investment by offering a simple and straightforward approach. Our flexible renting model greatly de-risks investments and gives service providers much more agility, for example, in returning equipment prematurely in the event that their business does not grow as anticipated. Alternatively, the cloud-like buffer model allows our partners to add extra installed capacity on a pay-as-you-consume utility basis, which gives them a maximum of flexibility to scale to customer demand. As service providers continue their journey towards new business models and become the service integrators of the future, both options give service providers the infrastructure excellence needed for ultimate peace of mind.”