Full Stack Developer (PHP, Angular)

A London based company with offices in Cape Town is looking for a PHP Developer with 4+ years’ experience. Modern PHP MVC frameworks, ideally Symfony2 and Doctrine ORM, Front-end and mobile web development skills including adaptive/responsive HTML5, CSS & JS, ideally AngularJS and Unit testing with PHPUnit. Experience in the use of version control and continuous integration systems.

DUTIES:

Co-ordinate with other developers in the team to create reliable, scalable and flexible web and mobile applications, ensuring they are well tested and delivered according to the project schedule.

Assist in interpretation and understanding of project requirements and suggest technical solutions.

Be responsible for managing data and applications that are critical to the business. This requires a solid understanding of server configuration and database management.

Research and evaluate new technologies and maintain an understanding of industry best-practices with regards to application design, security and performance, database design and web development standards.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must have at least 4 years’ experience of delivering PHP-based web applications

A solid understanding of the software development process, including use of version control and continuous integration systems.

Expertise in relational database design, optimisation and maintenance.

Excellent problem solving and extraordinary levels of common sense.

With a diverse team spread between London and Cape Town, it’s vital to maintain strong communications between stakeholders.

You must be proactive in keeping the team up-to-date with development progress and self-disciplined in managing your time.

Learn more/Apply for this position