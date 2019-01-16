Full Stack Developer (PHP, Angular)

A London based company with offices in Cape Town is looking for a PHP Developer with 4+ years’ experience. Modern PHP MVC frameworks, ideally Symfony2 and Doctrine ORM, Front-end and mobile web development skills including adaptive/responsive HTML5, CSS & JS, ideally AngularJS and Unit testing with PHPUnit. Experience in the use of version control and continuous integration systems.
DUTIES:
- Co-ordinate with other developers in the team to create reliable, scalable and flexible web and mobile applications, ensuring they are well tested and delivered according to the project schedule.
- Assist in interpretation and understanding of project requirements and suggest technical solutions.
- Be responsible for managing data and applications that are critical to the business. This requires a solid understanding of server configuration and database management.
- Research and evaluate new technologies and maintain an understanding of industry best-practices with regards to application design, security and performance, database design and web development standards.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Must have at least 4 years’ experience of delivering PHP-based web applications
- A solid understanding of the software development process, including use of version control and continuous integration systems.
- Expertise in relational database design, optimisation and maintenance.
- Excellent problem solving and extraordinary levels of common sense.
- With a diverse team spread between London and Cape Town, it’s vital to maintain strong communications between stakeholders.
- You must be proactive in keeping the team up-to-date with development progress and self-disciplined in managing your time.