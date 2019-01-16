IT Technician
My client in the automotive manufacturing industry is seeking to employ an IT Technician to join their team
Duties Include:
– Support, Maintain IT function in production across shifts
– Attend to Hardware, operating systems, software and network repairs relating to production IT points
– Assisting in all critical IT production points
– Maintain necessary levels of spare parts
– Maintain critical backup for local data
– Implement Maintenance plans for IT equipment
Minimum Requirements:
– Senior certificate and ComptiaA+ or N+ or relevant IT Diploma.
– Relevant experience in PC hardware, PC operating Systems, PC Networking hardware and LAN hardware and all PC peripherals
– Willing to work shifts
– Own transport
Please forward your CV to (email address) or alternatively apply online Ref: NH46015
Please note that if you have not received any response in 14 days your application has been unsuccessful