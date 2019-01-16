IT Technician

My client in the automotive manufacturing industry is seeking to employ an IT Technician to join their team

Duties Include:

– Support, Maintain IT function in production across shifts

– Attend to Hardware, operating systems, software and network repairs relating to production IT points

– Assisting in all critical IT production points

– Maintain necessary levels of spare parts

– Maintain critical backup for local data

– Implement Maintenance plans for IT equipment

Minimum Requirements:

– Senior certificate and ComptiaA+ or N+ or relevant IT Diploma.

– Relevant experience in PC hardware, PC operating Systems, PC Networking hardware and LAN hardware and all PC peripherals

– Willing to work shifts

– Own transport

Please forward your CV to (email address) or alternatively apply online Ref: NH46015

Please note that if you have not received any response in 14 days your application has been unsuccessful

