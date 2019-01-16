SASSA warning on social media scams

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) says it is concerned by the case of a man advertising the sale of SASSA cards on Facebook.

SASSA and the South African Post Office are currently working with the police to get to the bottom of this matter and are following leads that should result in the arrest the of what seems to be the mastermind behind this scam.

The stolen cards are sold for different amounts of money by the scammers. “These stolen cards were immediately deactivated and are worthless so the public is warned not to be tempted to try and buy them as they are useless,” says SASSA acting CEO, Abraham Mahlangu. “No grants can be drawn from the stolen cards and anyone buying them stands to lose out and if caught may be charged with possession of stolen property.”

Beneficiaries are reminded that SASSA services are free and not for sale. They are also advised to refrain from sending their ID numbers, PINS and SASSA card numbers to strangers as these are part of the scams to defraud them.

Selling of SASSA cards is illegal and criminal. Beneficiaries are urged to report such incidents to the police or alert SASSA. SASSA officials will never ask for money to issue a SASSA card. Beneficiaries are reminded to keep their PINs secret and not to disclose their card and ID numbers at all.