60 000 FNB customers benefit from The Entertainer partnership

Just two weeks after the start of FNB’s partnership with The Entertainer, over 60 000 FNB and RMB Private Bank customers have registered for the value-added service – and more than 10 000 deals have been redeemed to date.

The partnership provides FNB Retail and RMB Private Bank customers with access to two-for-one discounted offers at various restaurants, beauty salons, health and fitness facilities, and hotels for the duration of 2019.

Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail, says: “The partnership is consistent with our retail strategy to provide customers with meaningful value which helps them with money management beyond their banking needs. Over the years, we have been expanding the value we add to our customers’ lives and firmly believe that this offering emphasises our commitment to consistently introduce solutions which address the financial and lifestyle needs of our customers.”

The Entertainer app users usually pay an annual fee of R495 per city. However, FNB and RMB Private Bank customers can reap the benefits without paying the annual fee for the duration of 2019 and the bank will explore future discounted subscription fees based on customer take up and service usage over the course of this year. This gives customers access to discounted offers across South Africa’s major cities – Durban, Cape Town, Johannesburg/Pretoria saving them a total of R1,485. And what makes the deal even more attractive is that customers can access and use The Entertainer app when traveling abroad to the UK, saving an additional R541.30 in subscription fees.

“This is a value-added service which makes our customers’ money go further. We recognise the unstable economic conditions we live in, where our customers are forced to be frugal when it comes to leisure activities. This exciting partnership with The Entertainer allows our customers to enjoy doing the things they love doing whilst making the most of their budgets,” adds Johan Moolman, eBucks Rewards CEO.