DCC opens Professional Services division

One of the region’s leading distributors, Drive Control Corporation (DCC), has launched a Professional Services division which will be headed up by industry expert James Wood.

The announcement comes as DCC enters 31 years of operations, a noteworthy milestone that has seen the privately-owned company grow in the SA and SADC channel, evolving whilst also staying true to its core competencies and offering.

DCC’s Professional Services division will focus predominately on key technologies from Citrix, Dell, Commvault and Symantec, delivering critical skills, services and support to its reseller partners.

“Our Professional Services will provide an invaluable role in an industry that requires resellers to offer complete solutions, expertise and services for solutions such as SaaS, hyperconvergence and simple rack-and-stack offerings,” explains Wood. “DCC already offers pre-delivery configuration and upgrade services. Our Professional Services division therefore represents a natural extension of our existing, established offering. Furthermore, we believe we can play a vital role in markets where resellers must provide services that lower business risk, cut down on infrastructure and staffing costs and ultimately save on IT expenditure.

“We are hoping that our efforts in the professional services area will serve as an incubator for resellers to further grow their own technical competencies whilst opening up new lines or further enhancing their current business and products with minimal risks and costs,” Wood says. “We, as distributors, can offer the requisite skills and services to assist with this requirement. I am excited to say that, more than anything, the value-added distributor has seen a rebirth of sorts, providing critical technical skills and services to an evolving marketplace. We are working closely with some key vendors to achieve our joint objectives.”