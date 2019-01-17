De Bruyn is new operations director at Gabsten Technologies

Data management solutions specialist Gabsten Technologies has announced the appointment of Chris de Bruyn as their new operations director.

De Bruyn has over 15 years of experience within the IT industry and two years of experience within Gabsten Technologies’ own operational team, moving swiftly from project manager to service delivery manager and department head before accepting this new challenge.

Currently completing his BCom in Information and Technology Management, de Bruyn is already well versed in customer service delivery and operational optimisation and plans to leverage this experience to drive even better customer engagement with Gabsten.

“My role within Gabsten Technologies, to date, has been chiefly to ensure our customers are seen and heard and given the best service we can deliver,” says de Bruyn. “I intend to take this a step further in my new role by optimising and streamlining our operations, support and service desk so that Gabsten Technologies becomes synonymous with the best service delivery on a global scale.”

According to de Bruyn, people have always been at the centre of Gabsten’s business strategy, and he intends to continue and build on to this philosophy.

“We are the primary support and services partners for Commvault and work with a large network of both customers and partners. People, and building optimal relationships with people, are at the heart of what we do. Moreover, Gabsten is very involved with its own staff, too, building a team that is technically skilled, cohesive and focused on service delivery.”

De Bruyn adds that he remains focused on building on Gabsten’s tremendous industry reputation, and plans to leverage open communications and transparency, both internally with teams and externally, with customers.

Of the appointment, Gabsten Technologies’ MD, Iniel Dreyer, says: “I have the utmost faith in Chris to deliver on the operations director position, and I believe that we couldn’t have selected a more experienced, more passionate and more customer focused individual to grace this role. Chris is a vocal Gabsten ambassador and his drive to promote our brand and deliver on our service commitment will stand him in good stead for the challenges of heading up our operations.”