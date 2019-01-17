IT Support Engineer

Our client is looking for an IT Support Engineer / Junior Systems Administrator who will be responsible for delivering effective IT Support, together with its respective administrative requirements, to ensure maximum productivity of the clients end users.

Duties include but are not limited to:

– Provide both remote and on site First Level End User Support.

– Installation, Troubleshooting & Maintenance of various hardware

– Liaise with Suppliers for all procurement

– Attend to back-ups at various sites and more

Requirements include:

– Grade 12

– Tertiary diploma / certified will be advantageous.

– Technical experience with Pastel Accounting & Pastel Payroll essential.

– Experience with AutoCAD and related software advantageous.

– Minimum of 3 years in a Desktop Support environment

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please forward your application to (email address)

