Senior Analyst Developer

Jan 17, 2019

Experience & Qualifications:

  • Grade 12 (matric)
  • An Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma / Degree)
  • Minimum of 6 to 8 years related experience within application development
  • Experience in designing solutions
  • Experience in working with the following:
    • .Net C#
    • ASP.Net MVC / Web Forms
    • HTML (including HTML5)
    • CSS (including CSS3)
    • JavaScript / JavaScript frameworks (e.g. AngularJS, Knockout, jQuery) / JSON
    • MS SQL server (2012+)
    • Web Services (WCF)
    • XML
    • Test-Driven Development
    • ORM (Entity Framework & NHibernate)
    • WEB APIs
  • Agile and Scrum
  • Working knowledge of Visual Studio 2013+
  • Systems analysis and design concepts
  • Repositories (e.g. Subversion, Team Foundation Server)
  • JIRA
  • Responsive Design
  • OOP / SOLID Design Principles
  • Database architecture and design
  • IIS
  • ESB or service bus concept/architecture

