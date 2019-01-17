Senior Analyst Developer

Experience & Qualifications:
- Grade 12 (matric)
- An Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma / Degree)
- Minimum of 6 to 8 years related experience within application development
- Experience in designing solutions
- Experience in working with the following:
- .Net C#
- ASP.Net MVC / Web Forms
- HTML (including HTML5)
- CSS (including CSS3)
- JavaScript / JavaScript frameworks (e.g. AngularJS, Knockout, jQuery) / JSON
- MS SQL server (2012+)
- Web Services (WCF)
- XML
- Test-Driven Development
- ORM (Entity Framework & NHibernate)
- WEB APIs
- Agile and Scrum
- Working knowledge of Visual Studio 2013+
- Systems analysis and design concepts
- Repositories (e.g. Subversion, Team Foundation Server)
- JIRA
- Responsive Design
- OOP / SOLID Design Principles
- Database architecture and design
- IIS
- ESB or service bus concept/architecture