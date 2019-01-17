UI UX Designer

Our client is looking for a UX/UI Designer.

The role entails designing and defining user flows, storyboards, wireframes, mockups and prototypes to ensure intuitive, smooth and streamlined user experiences.

Specific skills/experience required:

– UX and UI Methodology/Processes

– Industry standard Design Tools, e.g. Sketch, Azure, Invision

– Knowledge of change management processes required to evolve a design over time

– Experience with version control systems like GIT

– Experience in working in an agile development environment (we use Scrum)

You’ll enjoy working in a fast paced, advanced development environment where you participate in design sessions and doing user experience testing and be able to provide estimations for work being done.

You’ll be comfortable with collaborating with peers and challenging the status quo.

Based in Bellville (Northern Suburbs), offer excellent company benefits, flexible working hours and employees can work from home 2 to 3 days per week.

