Epson debuts entry-level laser projectors

Epson has announced a range of new 3LCD laser projectors designed for meeting rooms, educational establishments and visitor attractions.

The EB-L615U, EBL610U, EB-L610W, EB-L510U and EB-L400U are designed to replace existing lamp-based projectors in scenarios requiring 4,500-6,000-lumen solutions, and feature a compact, contemporary design that is smaller and lighter than other products of a similar brightness.

The series offers a range of feature sets from basic entry-level models to more highly-specified units offering features such as HDBaseT connectivity, screen mirroring and lens shift so there is a model for every budget and specification.

Timothy Wilson, business account manager: VI channel at Epson South Africa, says: “There’s currently a substantial and growing movement within corporate and educational establishments to change from lamp-based projectors to laser models. We regularly get asked by major customers for entry-level laser models in the 5 000-to-6 000-lumen range, so we decided to fill this need. The advantages are clear – greater reliability, far less maintenance and a lot more versatility.”

Epson’s flexible laser technology means the new laser projectors can be mounted at and project from any angle, and offer a wide range of connectivity options including HDMI and HDBaseT as well as screen mirroring². Additionally, the lens shift feature makes both new installations and replacing existing lamp projectors much easier.

The series offers tested fit and forget reliability, with an inorganic phosphor wheel and sealed laser unit to prevent dust intrusion, as well as a 20 000-hour, five-year extended warranty (terms and conditions apply). The EB-L615U and EB-L610U are also available in white or black casing.

The EB-L615U, EB-L610U, EB-L610W, EB-L510U and EB-L400U are available in South Africa through Epson authorised VI partners. They are priced from R65 000.00 (EB-L615U, EB-L610U), R55 000.00 (EB-610W, EB-L510U) and R38 000.00 (EB-L400U). Prices include VAT and may vary.