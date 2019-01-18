Gemalto advances global IoT connectivity

To meet booming global demand for Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) IoT connectivity, Gemalto has announced a platform of innovative Cinterion IoT Modules based on the latest Qualcomm 9205 LTE IoT modem.

The new solution is designed to support global LTE M and NB IoT connectivity with optional 2G fallback from a single, ultra-small IoT module.

Ready for the latest 3GPP specifications (Rel 14), the platform will be loaded with Gemalto security and value-added features specifically designed for compact, power-efficient IoT applications including smart meters, asset trackers, healthcare, wearable and smart city solutions.

Global LPWA connectivity in a tiny package

Available in the second half of 2019, the first Cinterion products based on Qualcomm Technologies’ next-gen IoT LTE chipset will include the multimode Cinterion EXS62 IoT Module and Cinterion EXS82 IoT Module with 2G fallback.

The miniaturised solutions are designed to deliver global connectivity and extended coverage range with support of power class 5.

This can enable up to 70% reduced power consumption helping to preserve the battery for applications in remote locations. It can also reduce cost and complexity for device makers and ensures worldwide reliability, which is crucial for the 6 billion new IoT devices expected to leverage LPWAN connectivity by 2026.

Incremental FOTA for efficiency, longevity

The platform will leverage Gemalto’s innovative incremental FOTA technology with Lightweight M2M (LwM2M) to tackle the critical challenge of balancing bandwidth and power efficiency with software and security updates necessary over the long life of IoT devices.

By streamlining overall firmware design and allowing precise revision of only the portion of code that needs updating, Gemalto can significantly reduce the overall update file size by 95% compared to competing LPWA modules. This will exceed benchmarks required by global mobile network operators and reduces transmission time, power draw and throughput.

It’s essential for managing forthcoming 5G compliance updates and extending device lifespan as well as for allowing dynamic feature updates and customization.

eSIM and remote provisioning secures and simplifies connectivity

Built on Gemalto’s expertise in securely managing billions of digital credentials, the new Cinterion platform will include an integrated onboard eSIM along with secure remote provisioning capabilities. Together, the solutions can authenticate IoT devices, encrypt data and securely manage connections to cellular networks globally. Embedded into the IoT module, tamper-resistant eSIMs will reduce the size and cost of solutions while simplifying the supply chain.

Steadfast security streamlines the device-to-cloud path

Embedding digital identity certificates inside Cinterion IoT Modules during manufacturing strengthens IoT device security and ensures data privacy. Leveraging a digital handshake authentication process, certificates verify the identity of device and applications to streamline enrollment in all the main IoT cloud platforms. It will also simplify development and reduces TCO for OEMs by eliminating the need to deploy their own secure production facilities.

“We are excited to work with strong industry leaders like Gemalto to expand the horizon of possibility in IoT solutions,” says Vieri Vanghi, vice-president: product management at Qualcomm Europe. “Our collaboration with Gemalto on their new Cinterion LPWAN IoT Module Platform can allow OEMs to easily integrate and launch products using our cutting-edge Qualcomm 9205 LTE IoT modem, and in doing so, they will help enable massive IoT connectivity that can transform industries and make life better.”

“Gemalto’s Cinterion LPWAN IoT Module Platform will bring together our deep expertise in both IoT connectivity and digital security and provide a wealth of unique features that can allow device manufacturers to take the lead in IoT innovation,” says Sherry Zameer, senior vice-president: Internet of Things Solutions in CISMEA region at Gemalto. “Our continued collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies allows us to deliver on our customer promise of innovating new technologies to advance connectivity possibilities, support their business success and enable trust in the IoT.”