How well does Facebook know you?

Most Americans polled in a Pew Research study didn’t realise that Facebook keeps track of their interests and categorises them for advertising.

The Pew Research Centre asked a representative sample of US social media user to reflect on the data collected about them.

A massive 74% said they didn’t know that Facebook maintained a list of their interests and traits.

Once they did know, 51% said they weren’t comfortable with Facebook having this information.

And, once they’d seen how they had been classified, 27% felt the listing do not very or at all accurately represent them.

Users are able to see how they are categorized by Facebook by looking at the “Your ad preferences” page.